NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 113,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,553,515 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

