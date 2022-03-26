NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases C$8,757,470.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray acquired 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.98 per share, with a total value of C$1,677,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.85%.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

