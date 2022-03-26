Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)
