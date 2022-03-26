NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $172.46 Average PT from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NKE stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. 6,240,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

