NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $177.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. American Trust bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

