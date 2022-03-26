Nikola’s (NKLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.