NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.40 target price on the stock.

TSE NB opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$288.75 million and a P/E ratio of -28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments will post -0.0297414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NioCorp Developments (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

