NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.40 target price on the stock.

TSE NB opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$288.75 million and a P/E ratio of -28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments will post -0.0297414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

