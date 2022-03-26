Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.21. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands.
NIU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.