Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.21. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands.

NIU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 810,253 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

