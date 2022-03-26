Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

