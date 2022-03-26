Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.