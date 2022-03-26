Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $240,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.