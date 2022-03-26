NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €47.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.43 ($45.53).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €26.08 ($28.66) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a one year high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.