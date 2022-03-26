NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €47.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.43 ($45.53).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €26.08 ($28.66) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a one year high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

