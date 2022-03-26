NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NOV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,507. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

