Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11.

Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

