Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NOVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
