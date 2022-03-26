Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $47,400.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.69 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

