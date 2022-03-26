Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.16.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

