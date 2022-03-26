NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.