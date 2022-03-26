Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

