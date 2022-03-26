Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 7,752 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,206,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Evergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after buying an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

