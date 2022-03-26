Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 679,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,819. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

