Oak Thistle LLC Invests $136,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

