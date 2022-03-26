Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

