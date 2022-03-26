Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 496,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,311. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

