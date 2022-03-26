Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DXC Technology by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,510,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

