Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.24. 148,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

