Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its position in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. 8,587,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

