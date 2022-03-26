Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 13,418.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,108,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 43,049.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,077,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,162. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.