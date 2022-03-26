Oak Thistle LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.