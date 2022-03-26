Oak Thistle LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.43. 342,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.00 and a 200 day moving average of $303.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

