Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.78).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,301.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.69).

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,100.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

