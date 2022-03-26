Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 227,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

