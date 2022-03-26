Ocuphire Pharma’s (OCUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

