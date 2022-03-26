Odyssey Trading Down 3.9% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $42,657.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

