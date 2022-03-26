Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 732,386 shares.The stock last traded at 5.66 and had previously closed at 6.17.

OPAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.72.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

