Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 312,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

