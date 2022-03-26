Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

OKTA stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

