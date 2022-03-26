Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.11. 5,503,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,197. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

