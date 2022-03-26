OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 202 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 305,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

