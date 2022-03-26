OLD National Bancorp IN Has $130.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

