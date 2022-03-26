OLD National Bancorp IN Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.94. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $248.17 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.