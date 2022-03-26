OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

