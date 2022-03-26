OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 26,879 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

