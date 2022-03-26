OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $239.83 and a 1 year high of $380.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.