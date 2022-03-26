OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.16 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

