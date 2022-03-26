OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,139 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.