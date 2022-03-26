OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 816 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.