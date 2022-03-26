OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

