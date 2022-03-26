OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $43,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. 7,369,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,031. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

