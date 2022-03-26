OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

