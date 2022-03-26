Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

